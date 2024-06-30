Stick to Football At The Euros In Berlin!

Welcome to the first episode of a special series of Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet and aired on ITV1 & ITVX. In this episode, Gary Neville, Ian Wright, Jill Scott, and Roy Keane dive into the latest developments of Euro 2024.

Join us as we break down the key moments and offer insights into the tournament. Ian Wright’s thoughts on why FA Cup semi-finals shouldn’t be played at Wembley, Gary Neville’s struggles with electric cars and how it made him late for a game, Roy Keane’s apology to Harry Maguire for past criticism, and debates on whether to drop Bellingham and who should start, Trent or Trippier.

00:00 – 08:41: Behind the scenes

08:41 – 09:12: Promo

09:12 – 16:31: What would the team get rid of

16:31 – 23:58: England Chat

23:58 – 36:48: Criticism & Gareth Southgate

36:48 – 39:27: ITV Picks

39:27 – 46:32: Community Questions

