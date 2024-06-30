Stick to Football At The Euros In Berlin!

Welcome to the first episode of a special series of Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet and aired on ITV1 & ITVX. In this episode, Gary Neville, Ian Wright, Jill Scott, and Roy Keane dive into the latest developments of Euro 2024.
Join us as we break down the key moments and offer insights into the tournament. Ian Wright’s thoughts on why FA Cup semi-finals shouldn’t be played at Wembley, Gary Neville’s struggles with electric cars and how it made him late for a game, Roy Keane’s apology to Harry Maguire for past criticism, and debates on whether to drop Bellingham and who should start, Trent or Trippier.
Don't miss out on the start of our Euros special series.
00:00 – 08:41: Behind the scenes
08:41 – 09:12: Promo
09:12 – 16:31: What would the team get rid of
16:31 – 23:58: England Chat
23:58 – 36:48: Criticism & Gareth Southgate
36:48 – 39:27: ITV Picks
39:27 – 46:32: Community Questions
