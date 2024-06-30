Alan Shearer Q&A: Le Tournoi, Zidane, Bellingham & Englands chances | Uefa Euro 2024 | BBC Sport

With the knockout stages of Uefa Euro 2024 underway, we’re back with another pundit Q&A as Alan Shearer joins Alex Scott to answer more of your questions in Germany. The ex-England captain talks Euro 96, Jude Bellingham, Zinedine Zidane and the last time England won a tournament at Le Tournoi…

=============

SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos

➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu

=============

Find us here:

BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport

BBC Sport is the home of the biggest sporting events this summer with highlights of Uefa Euro 2024, Wimbledon, and the Paris Olympics.

#bbcsport #euro2024 #football

Alan Shearer Q&A: ‘I fancy myself to get 50 goals in Man City’s team’ | Uefa Euro 2024 | BBC Sport