Alan Shearer Q&A: Le Tournoi, Zidane, Bellingham & Englands chances | Uefa Euro 2024 | BBC Sport

With the knockout stages of Uefa Euro 2024 underway, we’re back with another pundit Q&A as Alan Shearer joins Alex Scott to answer more of your questions in Germany. The ex-England captain talks Euro 96, Jude Bellingham, Zinedine Zidane and the last time England won a tournament at Le Tournoi…
Alan Shearer Q&A: ‘I fancy myself to get 50 goals in Man City’s team’ | Uefa Euro 2024 | BBC Sport