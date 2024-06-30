Home International Games Euro 2024 Alan Shearer Q&A: Le Tournoi, Zidane, Bellingham & Englands chances | Uefa Euro 2024 | BBC Sport

Alan Shearer Q&A: Le Tournoi, Zidane, Bellingham & Englands chances | Uefa Euro 2024 | BBC Sport

Alan Shearer Q&A: Le Tournoi, Zidane, Bellingham & Englands chances | Uefa Euro 2024 | BBC Sport
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Stick to Football At The Euros In Berlin!

Cancel

With the knockout stages of Uefa Euro 2024 underway, we’re back with another pundit Q&A as Alan Shearer joins Alex Scott to answer more of your questions in Germany. The ex-England captain talks Euro 96, Jude Bellingham, Zinedine Zidane and the last time England won a tournament at Le Tournoi…

=============

SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos
➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu

=============

Find us here:

BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport

BBC Sport is the home of the biggest sporting events this summer with highlights of Uefa Euro 2024, Wimbledon, and the Paris Olympics.

#bbcsport #euro2024 #football

Alan Shearer Q&A: ‘I fancy myself to get 50 goals in Man City’s team’ | Uefa Euro 2024 | BBC Sport

Previous Video
Richards & Ferdinand – We can win the tournament playing this way | Uefa Euro 2024 | BBC Sport

Richards & Ferdinand – We can win the tournament playing this way | Uefa Euro 2024 | BBC Sport

Next Video
Stick to Football At The Euros In Berlin!

Stick to Football At The Euros In Berlin!

Related videos

Top