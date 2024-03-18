Steven Gerrard “I Regret Not Playing For Mourinho, He Would Have Made Me A Better Player” Retro FIVE

Steven Gerrard regrets not playing for José Mourinho? What kept Gerrard at Liverpool for nearly his whole career? THAT slip against Chelsea! We roll back the years on FIVE as we look at when Rio Ferdinand sat down with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard! They discussed breaking into the Liverpool ranks and being made captain at a young age, playing under Houllier & Benitez, missing out on playing under Mourinho, his loyalty to Liverpool, missing out on the PL title under Brendan Rodgers, what was the missing key for Liverpool? And more! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football content!

0:00; – When did Gerrard know he’d make it as a PL player?

0:42; – Being brought in as a wing back at first

1:49; – Growing up wanting to be a midfielder

2:09; – Wanting to compete against his footballing heroes

3:24; – Becoming the captain of Liverpool

4:50; – The arrival of Rafa Benitez at Liverpool

5:43; – Gerrard’s favourite manager he played under at Liverpool

6:03; – Does Gerrard regret not playing under Mourinho?

7:00; – What kept Gerrard at Liverpool for so long?

8:10; – Steven Gerrard providing in the BIG games

8:48; – The heartache of losing out on the PL title

11:19; – What was the final key for Liverpool to win the league?

