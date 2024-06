Steve Cooper appointed NEW Leicester City manager 🦊

SUBSCRIBE https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS https://bit.ly/SkyPLHighlights2324

GET NEXT SEASON’S PREMIER LEAGUE SHIRTS HERE https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop

Steve Cooper has agreed a three-year contract with Leicester City as the Club continues its preparations for their top-flight return, following promotion from the Sky Bet Championship last season.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

摭WITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL

慚ACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball

斡EBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

搴KY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

搴KY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball

搴KY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

搴KY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

搴OCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

搴KY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

搴KY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

搴KY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf