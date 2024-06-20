Euro 2024 Highlights – BBC | 20 Jun 2024

Alex Scott presents the best of the action from the day’s three matches, including England’s crucial Group C clash against Denmark in Frankfurt. The two nations last met in the semi-finals of Euro 2020, when Harry Kane eventually settled a thrilling contest in extra time following an inspired performance by Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel. Plus highlights from the day’s other contest in Group C between Slovenia and Serbia, along with the blockbuster battle between reigning champions Italy and three-time winners Spain in Group B.

Source 2

