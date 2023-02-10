Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Start, bench or drop: Rashford, Foden or Saka? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Antonio Conte returns to take charge of Tottenham training

Kay Murray, Steve Nicol, Shaka Hislop and Mario Melchiot answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Stevie wasn’t impressed by Kay’s stat about Ronaldo
1:44 Revisiting Jan’s track race
2:40 Who would win a race, Stevie, Jan or the fish chasing Jan?
4:36 Is Gakpo not ready for the Premier League?
7:27 Drop, bench or start: Rashford, Foden and Saka
9:01 Strangest pre-match rituals
12:31 What country did Stevie look forward to visiting most during away games?

