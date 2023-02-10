Start, bench or drop: Rashford, Foden or Saka? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Kay Murray, Steve Nicol, Shaka Hislop and Mario Melchiot answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Stevie wasn’t impressed by Kay’s stat about Ronaldo

1:44 Revisiting Jan’s track race

2:40 Who would win a race, Stevie, Jan or the fish chasing Jan?

4:36 Is Gakpo not ready for the Premier League?

7:27 Drop, bench or start: Rashford, Foden and Saka

9:01 Strangest pre-match rituals

12:31 What country did Stevie look forward to visiting most during away games?

