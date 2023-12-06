Standout midfielder picks for FPL Gameweek 16…Who replaces Bryan Mbeumo? | Fantasy Show

In this week’s Fantasy Premier League show ahead of Gameweek 16, our host and guests discuss whether it’s time to sell Aston Villa’s Moussa Diaby, who to buy to replace the injured Bryan Mbeumo, best goalkeeper, and if Trent Alexander-Arnold is worth the £8M asking price.
Gameweek 16 deadline: Saturday 09 December at 11:00AM GMT
00:16 – Intro
01:52 – Aston Villa
04:35 – Time to sell Moussa Diaby?
07:07 – Chelsea
10:00 – Cole Palmer standout choice for FPL GW 16?
12:50 – Who replaces Bryan Mbeumo?
18:00 – Best goalkeeper?
19:30 – Is Trent Alexander-Arnold worth it?
21:05 – Team reveals
23:45 – Captain picks
