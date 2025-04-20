Home Cup Games Scottish Cup St Johnstone vs. Celtic Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025
St Johnstone vs. Celtic Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

Cancel
Multi-Links
Full match Highlighs
Scottish CupFull Match Replay

St Johnstone vs. Celtic Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

St Johnstone vs. Celtic

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD  highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
Gary Neville Podcast – 2 February 2025

Gary Neville Podcast – 20 April 2025

Next Video
Bundesliga full match

St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

Top