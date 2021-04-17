Southampton’s Road To Wembley | All Goals & Highlights | Emirates FA Cup 2020-21
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Leicester City’s Road to Wembley | All Goals & Highlights | Emirates FA Cup 2020-21
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
38 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Southampton’s Road To Wembley | All Goals & Highlights | Emirates FA Cup 2020-21
The only club left in the competition to have not conceded a single goal! Saints beat Shrewsbury Town, Arsenal, Wolves & AFC Bournemouth to reach the semi-final.
Southampton take on Leicester City for a place in the Final on Sunday 18 April at 6.30pm BST.