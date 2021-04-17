Home Cup Games FA Cup Southampton’s Road To Wembley | All Goals & Highlights | Emirates FA Cup 2020-21
Southampton’s Road To Wembley | All Goals & Highlights | Emirates FA Cup 2020-21
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Leicester City’s Road to Wembley | All Goals & Highlights | Emirates FA Cup 2020-21

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
38 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Southampton’s Road To Wembley | All Goals & Highlights | Emirates FA Cup 2020-21

The only club left in the competition to have not conceded a single goal! Saints beat Shrewsbury Town, Arsenal, Wolves & AFC Bournemouth to reach the semi-final.

Southampton take on Leicester City for a place in the Final on Sunday 18 April at 6.30pm BST.

Previous Video
Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea v Manchester City: Thomas Tuchel pre-match press conference

Next Video
Biggest-Ever Premier League Away Win Southampton v Leicester City

Leicester City’s Road to Wembley | All Goals & Highlights | Emirates FA Cup 2020-21

Related videos

Top