Leicester City's Road to Wembley | All Goals & Highlights | Emirates FA Cup 2020-21
The Foxes beat Stoke City, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United en route to Wembley and the Emirates FA Cup semi-finals!

Can Brendan Rodgers lead Leicester City to their first-ever FA Cup trophy?

