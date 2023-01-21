Southampton v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 21 January 2023 IntroSource 1Next page Previous Video Crystal Palace v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 21 January 2023 Next Video Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 21 January 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Crystal Palace v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 21 January 2023 0 icon Watch LaterAdded Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 21 January 2023 369 icon Watch LaterAdded West Ham United v Everton Full Match – Premier League | 21 January 2023 593 icon Watch LaterAdded 11:22 KDB MAKES FIFA 23 TOTY | INSIDE CITY 419 28K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:14 Watkins bags winner after drone stops play! 😮 | Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa | EPL Highlights 132.1K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:03 Ferguson scores LATE equaliser in four-goal thriller! | Leicester 2-2 Brighton | EPL Highlights 162K