Southampton 0-2 Fulham | Premier League Highlights | Club Record-Breaking Win Number 15! 🔥

Fulham picked up their Club record 15th Premier League win in a season on Saturday against Southampton.

Watch all the action from each and every match with highlights and reaction, go behind-the-scenes with our exclusive FUL ACCESS and Motspur Parklife series, and get to know players such as Aleksandar Mitrović, Andreas Pereira, João Palhinha, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson & many more!

Never miss an upload – subscribe to London’s oldest professional football club now. ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2VLfz92cTT8jHIFOecC-LA?sub_confirmation=1

Follow us! 👇🏼

Facebook: http://ow.ly/1lGs30rhHUk

Twitter: http://ow.ly/dJIA30rhHUN

Instagram: http://ow.ly/fowC30rhHV2

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fulhamfc?y

#Fulham #FFC #Highlights