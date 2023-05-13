EVERTON 0-3 MAN CITY | Premier League highlights

Everton fell to a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues began impressively, restricting their title-chasing opponents to little in attack while carrying a threat with efficiency in possession themselves, before City landed a damaging one-two combination with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland coming in the space of two minutes before the half-time interval.

Gundogan doubled his tally for the afternoon with a curling free-kick six minutes after the restart.

Subscribe to Everton Football Club’s official YouTube Channel: http://bit.ly/2wtCEbB

Follow us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/everton

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/everton

Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/everton

Welcome to the Official Everton Football Club YouTube channel. We’ll offer fans real insight into life at Goodison Park, Finch Farm and on the road with the Blues.

#PremierLeague #Everton #ManCity #Highlights