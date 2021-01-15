Home TV Show News and Interviews Sir Alex on Marcus Rashford
Sir Alex on Marcus Rashford
“I have known him since he was seven years of age and seen him develop into a truly wonderful person”
Sir Alex Ferguson has hailed Marcus Rashford after he was recognised by the Football Writers’ Association for his achievements on and off the pitch

