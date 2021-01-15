Home TV Show News and Interviews “I think we can win the title if we focus!” | Paul Pogba on Liverpool game & Utd’s title challenge!
“I think we can win the title if we focus!” | Paul Pogba on Liverpool game & Utd’s title challenge!
Paul Pogba talks to Pat Davison about Man Utd’s top of the table clash with Liverpool. Pogba says United are title challengers, and that the Liverpool clash is a big test for them. Pogba also discusses his frustration at being on the bench, and the dark days he’s experience over the past 12 months.

