Simone Inzaghi | Man City v Inter Milan | Champions League Final

Inter Milan head coach Simone Izaghi speaks ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Manchester City.

Timeline courtesy of Warrior J93
0:00 Intro
0:27 History making match
1:41 Inter Milan being “underdog”
3:51 Inzaghi on the game plan vs Man City
4:48 Could Inter Milan rewrite history?
5:43 “I have a great team and great staff”
7:00 Inzaghi on atmosphere
8:15 Henrikh Mkhitaryan
9:05 Inter Milan president message
9:42 Erling Haaland
10:42 Penalties
11:30 Inzaghi on Man City defensive structure
12:02 Inter Milan making a “difference” for Italian Football
13:12 Inzaghi on Brozovic or Mkhitaryan
14:34 Prepare the players for the final
Outro

