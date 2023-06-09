Simone Inzaghi | Man City v Inter Milan | Champions League Final

Inter Milan head coach Simone Izaghi speaks ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Manchester City.

Please subscribe, like the video and share wherever you can!

Help support the channel from only £0.99p a month!!

Get special loyalty badges next to your name in the comments and live chat! You’ll also get team badge emojis from your favourite team to use in live chat and premieres!! Click ‘Join’ below the video for more info or visit = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiVg6vRhuyjsWgHkDNOig6A/join

**DO NOT copy and re-upload any part of this video anywhere otherwise copyright strikes will be made! You do not have my permission to use this footage**

To make sure you don’t miss any of my videos

on this and my other channels please:

Subscribe here!: http://bit.ly/BeanymanSportsSub

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BeanymanSports

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@BeanymanSports

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BeanymanSports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeanymanSports

For business enquiries, sponsorships, and ads, please contact [email protected]

Timeline courtesy of Warrior J93

0:00 Intro

0:27 History making match

1:41 Inter Milan being “underdog”

3:51 Inzaghi on the game plan vs Man City

4:48 Could Inter Milan rewrite history?

5:43 “I have a great team and great staff”

7:00 Inzaghi on atmosphere

8:15 Henrikh Mkhitaryan

9:05 Inter Milan president message

9:42 Erling Haaland

10:42 Penalties

11:30 Inzaghi on Man City defensive structure

12:02 Inter Milan making a “difference” for Italian Football

13:12 Inzaghi on Brozovic or Mkhitaryan

14:34 Prepare the players for the final

15:57 Outro | Please like the video and subscribe!