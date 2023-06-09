Home Leagues Premier League - EPL HOW MUCH DO YOU KNOW ABOUT THE 2022/23 SEASON? | Premier League Wrapped

HOW MUCH DO YOU KNOW ABOUT THE 2022/23 SEASON? | Premier League Wrapped

HOW MUCH DO YOU KNOW ABOUT THE 2022/23 SEASON? | Premier League Wrapped
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Uruguay U20 vs Israel U20 Full Match – FIFA U20 WORLD CUP

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Uncut hosts @mkfray @BenBlack10 @IshEverything @AlexBeeOfficial and @ElztheWitch test their knowledge of the Premier League 2022/23 season. How many questions did you get right? Let us know in the comments.

Watch more Uncut: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQ_voP4Q3cffINnDIvUZTH8xAl61vdKSA

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube
Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite
Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram
Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter
Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook
Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague
To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

#premierleague #football #soccer

Your safety online

Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)

You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.

Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)

You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)

Previous Video
Simone Inzaghi | Man City v Inter Milan | Champions League Final

Simone Inzaghi | Man City v Inter Milan | Champions League Final

Next Video
u20 world cup 2023

Uruguay U20 vs Israel U20 Full Match – FIFA U20 WORLD CUP

Related videos

Top