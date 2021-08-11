Sheffield United v Carlisle Highlights – Carabao Cup | 10 August 2021
Rhian Brewster’s first Sheffield United goal proved to be the winner for Slaviša Jokanović’s Blades over Carlisle United in Round 1 of the Carabao Cup.