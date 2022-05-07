Home Leagues Championship Sheffield United & Luton book their Championship play-off spots

Sheffield United & Luton have booked their Championship play-off spots.

Results elsewhere mean that Luton will face Huddesfield in their semi-final game and Sheffield United will go up against Nottingham Forest.

