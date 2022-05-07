Home Leagues League Two Bristol Rovers win promotion on goals scored after beating Scunthorpe 7-0

Bristol Rovers win promotion on goals scored after beating Scunthorpe 7-0

Bristol Rovers win promotion on goals scored after beating Scunthorpe 7-0
Bristol Rovers have won promotion to League One after they pipped Northampton to 3rd place in League Two. Bristol Rovers’ 7-0 win over Scunthorpe meant that they clinched the final automatic promotion spot on goals scored.

