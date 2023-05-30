Sevilla v Roma Full Match – Europa League Final | 31 May 2023

Sevilla v Roma Action from Sevilla v AS Roma in this year’s final IntroFull MatchSource 2 - Full MatchNext page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Every Naby Keita goal for Liverpool | Skills, screamers & volleys! Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Southampton v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 2.3K icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester United v Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 2.7K icon Watch LaterAdded Chelsea v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 1.7K icon Watch LaterAdded Brentford v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 1.4K icon Watch LaterAdded Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 3K icon Watch LaterAdded Leicester City v West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 1K