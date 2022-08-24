Home Leagues Serie A Serie A Full Impact – 24 August 2022

Serie A Full Impact – 24 August 2022

In this week’s Full Impact: Champions Milan were seeking a fourth straight win over rivals Atalanta, while Juventus hoped for another convincing win on their trip to Sampdoria.

Previous Video
Premier League Netbusters

Premier League Netbusters – 24 August 2022

Next Video
The Art Of Goalkeeping

The Art Of Goalkeeping – 24 August 2022

Related videos

Top