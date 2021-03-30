You have already reported this video.

Many thanks for your report.

Error!! please try again later.

Sergio Aguero to leave Manchester City at the end of the season

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Aguero, who was signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, will be honoured with a statue at the Etihad Stadium, which will stand alongside those of his former team-mates David Silva and Vincent Kompany.

It is understood to have been a cordial agreement between both parties, with Aguero having only made 14 appearances for City this season due to issues with health and injuries.