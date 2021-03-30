Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Fan Q&A with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Fan Q&A with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
We caught up with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ask him your fan questions.

What was it like managing Erling Haaland at Molde? Which 1999 player would you like to add to your current squad? What is your speciality dish as a chef?

