SEMI-FINALS, HERE WE COME! | CHELSEA 0-2 REAL MADRID | Champions League

Semi-finals, HERE WE COME! Real Madrid are in the Champions League semi-finals after defeating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid). Carlo Ancelotti’s side defeated the Premier League outfit 2-0, thanks to goals from Rodrygo, to secure a 4-0 aggregate win. Find out everything that went on in London during another memorable European night for Real Madrid.
