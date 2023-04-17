SEMI-FINALS, HERE WE COME! | CHELSEA 0-2 REAL MADRID | Champions League

Semi-finals, HERE WE COME! Real Madrid are in the Champions League semi-finals after defeating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid). Carlo Ancelotti’s side defeated the Premier League outfit 2-0, thanks to goals from Rodrygo, to secure a 4-0 aggregate win. Find out everything that went on in London during another memorable European night for Real Madrid.

#UCL

00:00 Intro

00:52 Fans

01:53 Pre-Match

03:00 warm up

04:48 Match

05:12 Rodrygo Goal

05:35 Rodrygo Goal

05:46 Celebration

06:37 Rodrygo

🎥 SUBSCRIBE

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA: https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT