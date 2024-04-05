SECRETS FROM UNITEDS DRESSING ROOM | Raise The Game 📈

Raise The Game, brought to you by @chivasregal, dives deep into life at United with Andre Onana on screentime, Phallon Tullis-Joyce’s initiation and Scott McTominay in the arena. Andy Cole and Avelino also join the sofa this episode and we continue to follow Headie One on his work experience journey! 👀

00:00 Intro

00:39 Andy Cole & Avelino

02:34 The Initiation w/ Phallon Tullis-Joyce

11:08 Headie One Work Experience

13:39 Screentime w/ Andre Onana

18:48 The Arena w/ Scott McTominay

21:33 The Serve

