Virgil Van Dijk’s Hardest Opponents, Winning A Champions League & The Klopp Effect | EP 103

The Liverpool captain joins Gary and Micah on The Rest is Football.
He discusses the Klopp Factor, that Champions League Triumph & how Liverpool can win the league.
What makes Jurgen Klopp so special? And how did Virgil and his teammates celebrate winning the Champions League in 2019. Plus what do Liverpool need to do to win the Premier League this year?
Virgil Van Dijk was speaking exclusively to The Rest Is Football at the launch of this year’s McDonald’s Fun Football programme, which aims to encourage participation in the sport through free coaching sessions for children.
00:00 – Intro
00:32 – McDonald’s Fun Football
02:55 – Virgil’s Career Start
04:45 – Appendix Issues
05:27 – Moving To Celtic
09:45 – English v Scotland Football
13:00 – Moving To Liverpool
15:25 – The Pressure Of The Pricetag
19:00 – Winning The CL & PL
24:23 – VVD’s ‘Hero’
25:55 – Different Coaches
26:55 – Koeman’s Influence
28:30 – What Makes Klopp So Special?
31:00 – Best Player Played With?
32:55 – The High Line & Defending
36:40 – Difficult Opponents
40:27 – Coming Back From Injury
43:50 – EURO 2024