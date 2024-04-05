Virgil Van Dijk’s Hardest Opponents, Winning A Champions League & The Klopp Effect | EP 103

The Liverpool captain joins Gary and Micah on The Rest is Football.

He discusses the Klopp Factor, that Champions League Triumph & how Liverpool can win the league.

What makes Jurgen Klopp so special? And how did Virgil and his teammates celebrate winning the Champions League in 2019. Plus what do Liverpool need to do to win the Premier League this year?

Virgil Van Dijk was speaking exclusively to The Rest Is Football at the launch of this year’s McDonald’s Fun Football programme, which aims to encourage participation in the sport through free coaching sessions for children.

00:00 – Intro

00:32 – McDonald’s Fun Football

02:55 – Virgil’s Career Start

04:45 – Appendix Issues

05:27 – Moving To Celtic

09:45 – English v Scotland Football

13:00 – Moving To Liverpool

15:25 – The Pressure Of The Pricetag

19:00 – Winning The CL & PL

24:23 – VVD’s ‘Hero’

25:55 – Different Coaches

26:55 – Koeman’s Influence

28:30 – What Makes Klopp So Special?

31:00 – Best Player Played With?

32:55 – The High Line & Defending

36:40 – Difficult Opponents

40:27 – Coming Back From Injury

43:50 – EURO 2024