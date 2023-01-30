Sean Dyches First Interview As Everton Manager!

Watch as Sean Dyche outlines his vision as Everton manager after penning a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Goodison Park Club.

Subscribe to Everton Football Club’s official YouTube Channel: http://bit.ly/2wtCEbB

Follow us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/everton

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/everton

Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/everton

Welcome to the Official Everton Football Club YouTube channel. We’ll offer fans real insight into life at Goodison Park, Finch Farm and on the road with the Blues.