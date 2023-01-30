Home TV Show News and Interviews Sean Dyche CONFIRMED as the new manager of Everton! 🚨

Sean Dyche CONFIRMED as the new manager of Everton! 🚨

Sean Dyche CONFIRMED as the new manager of Everton! 🚨
Sean Dyches First Interview As Everton Manager!

Everton have confirmed the appointment of former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
