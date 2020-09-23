Scottish Premiership Highlights Show – 23 September 2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Jose Mourinho pre-match press conference -Tottenham v KF Shkëndija.
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
22 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Scottish Premiership Highlights Show – 23 September 2020
Hibernian take on Rangers at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership. A win for Hibs would take them level with Steven Gerrard’s side at the top of the league.