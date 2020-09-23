Home TV Show News and Interviews Jose Mourinho’s touching moment with reporter
Jose Mourinho’s touching moment with reporter
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Scottish Premiership Highlights Show – 23 September 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
24 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Jose Mourinho’s touching moment with reporter

Jose Mourinho’s touching moment with reporter
Jose Mourinho had a touching moment with a Macedonian journalist – whose late father idolised him – during his Zoom press conference on Wednesday

Previous Video
carabao-cup-logo

Chelsea vs Barnsley Full Match – Carabao Cup | 23 September 2020

Next Video
Scottish Premiership Highlights

Scottish Premiership Highlights Show – 23 September 2020

Related videos

Top