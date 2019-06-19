Scotland v Argentina Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | 19 June

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Scotland v Argentina – Eilidh Barbour presents coverage of both teams’ third and final Group D match, held at Parc des Princes in Paris. This is Scotland’s first finals in this competition and Argentina have never progressed beyond the group stage, and they entered as the two underdogs in a group also containing Japan and England, but both teams will have high hopes of ending the round with a victory this evening. With commentary by Robyn Cowen and Scott Booth, and analysis from Gemma Fay and Laura Bassett.