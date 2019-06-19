Japan v England Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | 19 June

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Japan v England – Gabby Logan presents all the action from both teams’ third and final Group D match, held at Stade de Nice. The sides last met in March’s SheBelieves Cup, when goals by Lucy Staniforth, Karen Carney and Bethany Mead gave England an impressive 3-0 win in Florida and ensured they finished above their opponents, USA and Brazil to win the round-robin competition. However, Japan were runners-up in this competition four years ago and champions in 2011, so will be expecting to produce a much stronger showing on this occasion. With analysis from Alex Scott and Jordan Nobbs, and commentary by Jonathan Pearce and Sue Smith.