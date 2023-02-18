Home Leagues Bundesliga Schalke Steals A Point in Berlin! | Union Berlin – Schalke 04 0-0 | Highlights | Bundesliga 2022/23

Manchester United v Leicester City Full Match – Premier League | 19 Febuary 2023

#FCUS04 | Highlights from Matchday 21!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch the Bundesliga highlights of Union Berlin vs. FC Schalke 04 from Matchday 21 of the 2022/23 season!

Goals: no goals

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/All_Broadcaster

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!

