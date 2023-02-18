Home Review Show Highlights Fiorentina-Empoli 1-1 | Cabral salvages a point for La Viola: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Empoli went ever so close to claiming a famous win in Florence thanks to Nicolò Cambiaghi’s opener but Fiorentina bit the bullet and managed to salvage a point in the final minutes of the game | Serie A 2022/23

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
