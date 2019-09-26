Home Leagues Serie A Sassuolo v Lazio Highlights – Serie A | 24 November 2019

Sassuolo v Lazio Highlights – Serie A | 24 November 2019

Felipe Caicedo scored late to secure a win for Lazio over Sassuolo in Serie A Week 13.

