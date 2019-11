BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Sheffield United v Manchester United. Mark Chapman presents action from today’s only Premier League fixture, held at Bramall Lane. The Blades have made an impressive start to their first top-flight campaign since the 2006/07 season, and will have been hoping to take the scalp of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who have struggled on their travels. With analysis by Darren Fletcher and Tim Cahill.