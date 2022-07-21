Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match Sancho Scores Again! 👏 || Man Utd 2-2 Aston Villa || Highlights

Watford 0-0 Southampton | Pre-Season Highlights

Enjoy the highlights of our final game on Tour against Aston Villa in Perth 🇦🇺

United opened the scoring through a Jadon Sancho volley in the first half, before an own goal doubled our lead. Leon Bailey pulled one back for Aston Villa early in the second half and managed to equalise in the last moments of the game.

