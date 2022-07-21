Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match HIGHLIGHTS! Haaland Scores on Debut! | Bayern Munich 0-1 Man City

Erling Haaland took just 12 minutes of his City debut to score his first goal for the Club – which proved to be enough to give the Blues a 1-0 win..

