Russia v Croatia – Full Match Replay | World Cup 2018 Quarter-final | itv1

Intro

FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia v Croatia
Hosts Russia have surprised everyone in the tournament, but can they overcome a strong Croatian side to secure a place in the semi-finals? As the lowest ranked side in the tournament, no one expected Russia to get this far, but after knocking out Spain on penalties in the Round of 16 they will fear nobody. Croatia will be looking to star men Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic to lead the charge as they look to get to their first semi-final since France 1998.

Part 1

 

Continue:

