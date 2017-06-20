BBC Match of the Day MOTD Highlights – World Cup 2018 Quarter-final | 7th July

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Dan Walker presents highlights of the day’s two World Cup quarter-finals, including England’s match against Sweden and Russia’s game against Croatia. The Three Lions reached the last eight after winning their first ever penalty shoot-out at a World Cup, defeating Colombia in the round of 16. Victory against the Swedes would see the Three Lions progress to the semi-finals for the first time since 1990. The day’s other quarter-final sees hosts Russia take on Croatia in Sochi. The Russians have defied expectations by getting this far, and they will be eager to maintain the momentum gained by knocking out Spain on penalties in the last round. The Croats, meanwhile, impressed in the group stage, thrashing Argentina 3-0, but they were not at their best in their last game against Denmark, eventually going through after holding their nerve in a shoot-out.