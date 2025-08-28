Roy’s Advice for Amorim, Eze’s Journey & Mainoo’s Man Utd Future | Stick to Football EP 91
Garnacho closes in on move to Chelsea | Good Morning Transfers
Roy’s Advice for Amorim, Eze’s Journey & Mainoo’s Man Utd Future | Stick to Football EP 91
Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by ARNE.
In this episode, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Jill Scott and Ian Wright return after another dramatic week of Premier League action.
We revisit Newcastle v Liverpool on Monday night, were Liverpool lucky to come away with three points, and did Newcastle go too far with their aggression towards the Alexander Isak drama?
Arsenal’s strong start continues, and with new signing Eberechi Eze coming in, can they find another level? And how good is youngster Max Dowman?
At Manchester City, the goalkeeper debate rolls on. Has Pep asked too much of young James Trafford, and could Gianluigi Donnarumma be the solution?
Over at Manchester United, a slow start and a disastrous loss to Grimsby piles the pressure once again onto manager Rúben Amorim. What needs fixing before the transfer window closes?
Super 6 returns with predictions, including the big clash between Liverpool and Arsenal, and we round things off by answering your community questions on which sides need to strengthen before deadline day, and who’s already in trouble after just two games.
This episode is sponsored by Huel
Gary Neville and the Stick to Football team know – when your day’s full-on, you need fuel that’s fast and actually good for you. Huel is the ultimate meal on the go – high protein, packed with 26 essential vitamins & minerals, and ready in seconds.
Use the code OVERLAP at the checkout to get £10 off plus a free gift on your first order!
🏆 Claim Your Offer Now – and see why millions have made the switch.
👉 Go to https://uk.huel.com/theoverlap
Super 6 Mini-League T&Cs: https://super6.skysports.com/landing/STF%20Monthly%20Leagues
Visit ARNE clothing – https://arneclo.com/
00:00 – Intro
05:35 – Eze’s fit at Arsenal
13:53 – Newcastle vs Liverpool analysis
35:22 – Arsenal’s Max Dowman
39:42 – Manchester City Goalkeeper Situation
52:04 – Manchester United’s Current Problems
01:09:20 – Super 6 predictions
01:25:30 – Transfer window analysis
SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE
https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO THE OVERLAP BREAKDOWN CHANNEL HERE
https://www.youtube.com/@TheOverlapBreakdown
SUBSCRIBE TO THE OVERLAP NEWSLETTER https://substack.com/@theoverlapnewsletter
SUBSCRIBE TO THE OVERLAP US
https://www.youtube.com/@TheOverlapUS
SUBSCRIBE TO NOT JUST FOOTBALL
www.youtube.com/@TheOverlapNotJustFootball?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO STICK TO RUGBY HERE
https://www.youtube.com/@TheOverlapRugby
SUBSCRIBE TO THE STICK TO CRICKET CHANNEL HERE
https://www.youtube.com/@TheOverlapCricket?sub_confirmation=1
FOLLOW STICK TO CRICKET ON SOCIAL 👇🏏
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/sticktocricket/
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577370443364
TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@sticktocricket
X – https://x.com/StickToCricket
LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS
Stick to Football – https://tr.ee/JI6l3Dj-4O
The Overlap – https://tr.ee/h07F3Fsuh3
It Was What It Was – https://podfollow.com/1745066482
The Overlap US – https://podfollow.com/1769260064
The Breakdown Podcast – https://podfollow.com/1771490639
Not Just Football – https://podfollow.com/1772633121
———————————————————————-
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL
———————————————————————–
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896
Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wearetheoverlap
https://bsky.app/profile/wearetheoverlap.bsky.social
————————————————————————