Roy’s Advice for Amorim, Eze’s Journey & Mainoo’s Man Utd Future | Stick to Football EP 91

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by ARNE.

In this episode, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Jill Scott and Ian Wright return after another dramatic week of Premier League action.

We revisit Newcastle v Liverpool on Monday night, were Liverpool lucky to come away with three points, and did Newcastle go too far with their aggression towards the Alexander Isak drama?

Arsenal’s strong start continues, and with new signing Eberechi Eze coming in, can they find another level? And how good is youngster Max Dowman?

At Manchester City, the goalkeeper debate rolls on. Has Pep asked too much of young James Trafford, and could Gianluigi Donnarumma be the solution?

Over at Manchester United, a slow start and a disastrous loss to Grimsby piles the pressure once again onto manager Rúben Amorim. What needs fixing before the transfer window closes?

Super 6 returns with predictions, including the big clash between Liverpool and Arsenal, and we round things off by answering your community questions on which sides need to strengthen before deadline day, and who’s already in trouble after just two games.

This episode is sponsored by Huel

Gary Neville and the Stick to Football team know – when your day’s full-on, you need fuel that’s fast and actually good for you. Huel is the ultimate meal on the go – high protein, packed with 26 essential vitamins & minerals, and ready in seconds.

Use the code OVERLAP at the checkout to get £10 off plus a free gift on your first order!

🏆 Claim Your Offer Now – and see why millions have made the switch.

👉 Go to https://uk.huel.com/theoverlap

Super 6 Mini-League T&Cs: https://super6.skysports.com/landing/STF%20Monthly%20Leagues

Visit ARNE clothing – https://arneclo.com/

00:00 – Intro

05:35 – Eze’s fit at Arsenal

13:53 – Newcastle vs Liverpool analysis

35:22 – Arsenal’s Max Dowman

39:42 – Manchester City Goalkeeper Situation

52:04 – Manchester United’s Current Problems

01:09:20 – Super 6 predictions

01:25:30 – Transfer window analysis

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1

SUBSCRIBE TO THE OVERLAP BREAKDOWN CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/@TheOverlapBreakdown

SUBSCRIBE TO THE OVERLAP NEWSLETTER https://substack.com/@theoverlapnewsletter

SUBSCRIBE TO THE OVERLAP US

https://www.youtube.com/@TheOverlapUS

SUBSCRIBE TO NOT JUST FOOTBALL

www.youtube.com/@TheOverlapNotJustFootball?sub_confirmation=1

SUBSCRIBE TO STICK TO RUGBY HERE

https://www.youtube.com/@TheOverlapRugby

SUBSCRIBE TO THE STICK TO CRICKET CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/@TheOverlapCricket?sub_confirmation=1

FOLLOW STICK TO CRICKET ON SOCIAL 👇🏏

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/sticktocricket/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577370443364

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@sticktocricket

X – https://x.com/StickToCricket

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS

Stick to Football – https://tr.ee/JI6l3Dj-4O

The Overlap – https://tr.ee/h07F3Fsuh3

It Was What It Was – https://podfollow.com/1745066482

The Overlap US – https://podfollow.com/1769260064

The Breakdown Podcast – https://podfollow.com/1771490639

Not Just Football – https://podfollow.com/1772633121

———————————————————————-

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

———————————————————————–

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wearetheoverlap

https://bsky.app/profile/wearetheoverlap.bsky.social

————————————————————————