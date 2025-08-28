Home Leagues Premier League Chelsea FC Chelsea agree deal with Manchester United to sign Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea agree deal with Manchester United to sign Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea FCTransfer News

Chelsea have agreed a fee with Manchester United for Alejandro Garnacho. It’s is a fixed fee of £40m and there is a 10% sell-on fee.

