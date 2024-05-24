Ronaldo, Yaya Toure, Rooney, Gündoğan | 2004-2023 Every Manchester Derby | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24

In the lead-up to the Emirates FA Cup final, let’s take a look at some of the most dramatic FA Cup Manchester derbies. From Ronaldo’s quick-fire goals, to Rooney’s incredible double, to the 2023 Final where Gündoğan scored the fastest final goal in cup history!

Follow @EmiratesFACup on Twitter for in-game highlights and match updates!

Subscribe:

https://www.youtube.com/thefacup

To find out more about The Emirates FA Cup visit:

TheFA.com/EmiratesFACup

The Emirates FA Cup on Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/TheFACup