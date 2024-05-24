Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester City FA Cup 2024 Final – Preview Show

FA Cup 2024 Final – Preview Show

From 737 teams to the final 2, we embark on the Emirates FA Cup Final which features two of the competition’s most serial winners. Ten Haag’s Manchester United and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, a repeat of last year’s final, what side of Manchester will be celebrating at the full-time whistle?

