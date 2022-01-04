Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker apologises and returns to training, says Thomas Tuchel

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Romelu Lukaku is in contention to return for Chelsea in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup game against Tottenham after apologising for a recent interview, head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

In an interview aired by broadcaster Sky in Italy, Lukaku said he was not happy with the situation at Chelsea and indicated he had issues with Tuchel’s style of play.

After standing the club-record signing down for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, Tuchel has since held clear-the-air talks with the Chelsea striker. The head coach said Lukaku feels responsible and determined to “clean the mess up” and revealed he is back in the squad for training ahead of the visit of Spurs.

