Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus open talks with Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season. He’s made more appearances for Chelsea than any other out-field player this season. Ralf Ragnick, Manchester United’s head coach, is also a fan of the defender with personal ties to Rudiger’s brother, who is also his agent.
