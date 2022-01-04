Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus open talks with Antonio Rudiger

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season. He’s made more appearances for Chelsea than any other out-field player this season. Ralf Ragnick, Manchester United’s head coach, is also a fan of the defender with personal ties to Rudiger’s brother, who is also his agent.

