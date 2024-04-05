Home Leagues Serie A Roma and Lazio face off in the Derby of Rome | Promo | Round 31 | Serie A 2023/24

He reminds me of Virgil Van Dijk! Premier League defensive wonderkids | Rising Stars (Ep 1)

All the numbers, stats and interesting facts about the Round 31 fixtures | Serie A 2023/24

0:00 Salernitana-Sassuolo
0:28 Milan-Lecce
0:58 Roma-Lazio
1:28 Empoli-Torino
1:58 Frosisnone-Bologna
2:28 Cagliari-Atalanta
2:58 Monza-Napoli
3:28 Verona-Genoa
3:58 Juventus-Fiorentina
4:28 Udinese-Inter

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Top