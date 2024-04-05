Home Leagues Premier League - EPL He reminds me of Virgil Van Dijk! Premier League defensive wonderkids | Rising Stars (Ep 1)

Ben Foster, Kenzie Benali, and Harriet Prior, analyse Premier League young goalkeepers and defenders, ahead of the Hublot Young Player of the Season award, featuring James Trafford (Burnley), William Saliba (Arsenal), Alfie Doughty (Luton Town), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Mickey Van de Ven (Spurs), and Nathan Collins (Brentford).

0:00-1:41 Introduction
1:42-03:26 James Trafford
03:27-5:25 William Saliba
5:26-7:39 Jarrad Branthwaite
7:40-9:36 Alfie Doughty
9:37-12:27 Mickey Van de Ven
12:28-14:18 Nathan Collins
14:19-15:48 On the Clock

