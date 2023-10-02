Rio’s Verdict On Ten Hag | VAR Disaster | FT Kevin Prince Boateng

Vibe With Five: Sponsored by LiveScore: https://livescoremedia.onelink.me/5KrT/9amrzpfl
Man Utd drop points at home to Crystal Palace, is Højlund ready to be Man Utd’s No. 9? Can Arsenal beat Man City next week? How was Luis Diaz goal filled offside? Wolves beat Man City! Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are back for this week’s episode of Vibe with FIVE as they’re joined by former player Kevin Prince Boateng! Today, they discuss Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, their worst start to a league campaign for 34 years! Rashford & Amrabat’s performances, Arsenal brush aside Bournemouth to remain unbeaten this season, Can Arsenal beat Man City next week? The controversial Moments from Spurs’ 2-1 win over Liverpool, PGMOL’s statement regarding Luis Diaz’ disallowed goal, Wolves beat treble winners Man City! A round up of the weekend’s PL results and much more! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!
0:00; – Livescore Competition
1:03; – Intro
2:32; – Who did Boateng supported growing up?
3:50; – United had no edge against Crystal Palace
5:33; – Where is the Marcus Rashford from last season?
9:04; – Boateng’s thoughts on ten Hag
10:20; – United handled the Sancho situation wrong
14:00; – Amrabat is a key player for United
15:45; – What have United’s signings done so far?
17:25; – Erik ten Hag needs to be given time
20:20; – When teams came to Old Trafford, they knew they were going to lose
22:30; – How Kevin-Prince Boateng almost signed for Arsenal
23:26; – How Saka is a focused football player
24:15; – The Arsenal captaincy has made Ødegaard better
27:15; – Could Messi have done Ronaldo numbers in Italy?
29:10; – Kalvin Phillips’ move to Man City was too early
30:48; – Curtis Jones’ red card v Spurs
33:50; – How football is too easy right now
35:15; – Why Boateng wasn’t in Spurs’ starting XI
37:50; – PGMOL’s statement on Luis Diaz disallowed goal
41:52; – How much pressure is on Pep Gaurdiola?
43:20; – Arsenal need winners in their team to win something
46:37; – Is De Zerbi one of the best coaches in the world?
49:59; – Will Southgate pick Ollie Watkins?
51:15; – Guardiola’s history of accusations
54:10; – Outro
55:05; – LiveScore Predictions
