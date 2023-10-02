Rio’s Verdict On Ten Hag | VAR Disaster | FT Kevin Prince Boateng

Vibe With Five: Sponsored by LiveScore: https://livescoremedia.onelink.me/5KrT/9amrzpfl

Man Utd drop points at home to Crystal Palace, is Højlund ready to be Man Utd’s No. 9? Can Arsenal beat Man City next week? How was Luis Diaz goal filled offside? Wolves beat Man City! Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are back for this week’s episode of Vibe with FIVE as they’re joined by former player Kevin Prince Boateng! Today, they discuss Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, their worst start to a league campaign for 34 years! Rashford & Amrabat’s performances, Arsenal brush aside Bournemouth to remain unbeaten this season, Can Arsenal beat Man City next week? The controversial Moments from Spurs’ 2-1 win over Liverpool, PGMOL’s statement regarding Luis Diaz’ disallowed goal, Wolves beat treble winners Man City! A round up of the weekend’s PL results and much more! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!

